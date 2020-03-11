Police investigating reports of rocks thrown at cars in wake of woman’s death

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7)- Virginia State Police are looking into reports of rocks being thrown at cars, after a woman was killed when a rock went through her windshield.
March 1, police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Nelson County. 58-year-old Veronica Jones of Lynchburg was killed, having been hit by a five-pound rock thrown at her car.
She had been driving on Patrick Henry Highway near Fishertown Lane when she ran off the right side of the road, hit a sign and then the embankment. The impact caused the car to cross back onto the road before it ran off the other side, hitting a pile of logs and a utility pole.
March 7, police responded to a call from a driver in the 700 block of Gunter Hollow Lane in Nelson County. That driver reported large rocks were being thrown at his vehicle, but he was not hurt.
That incident took place about two miles east of the incident that killed Jones.
State police have learned of other similar incidents reported within Nelson County in recent months, and are working with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.
Virginia State Police are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed any of the incidents, or has any information about them, to contact (434) 352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.”
