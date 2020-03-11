News to Know for March 11: Henrico women hurt; Coronavirus update; Biden wins four states; Chesterfield budget proposal; McDonald’s new burgers; Cool with slight showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Temperatures will be a tad cooler the next couple of days as clouds hang tough.
Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower possible in the evening, especially southern VA. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s.
Two women were found with significant signs of trauma outside a home in Henrico Tuesday night and taken to the hospital, police said.
Police responded to a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Pale Moon Place and located the women, suffering from injuries.
No information on the extent of their injuries was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Vast areas of U.S. life are being impacted by the spreading coronavirus outbreak, from bans on large public gatherings to empty stadiums at sports games.
Lawmakers and health officials are trying to limit contact with those who are infected.
Washington state has had the most coronavirus cases of any state, including at least 24 deaths, most in the Seattle metro area.
President Donald Trump has pitched his proposed payroll tax break on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration and Congress to work more vigorously to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout.
At least eight people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Virginia, according to state and military officials.
The VDH says they are working with local, county, and state health officials to determine who the patients may have come into contact with, in the time they’ve been back from overseas.
While the governor is not calling on public schools to close, he did urge employers in the audience to allow their employees to work from home where possible to contain any virus spread.
Northam says testing capabilities now at the state lab instead of the CDC allows health experts to see outbreaks faster and respond.
Joe Biden had another big night in the Democratic presidential primary, capturing four more states, including Michigan.
In the first batch of results from Washington, released late Tuesday night, Sanders and Biden are essentially tied — with each claiming about 33% of the roughly 1 million counted votes.
Biden also won Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, showing strength with working-class voters and African American voters.
There is a growing reaction into Chesterfield’s proposed budget that does not include the extent of additional funding school leaders say they need to improve area schools.
The County Administrators said Chesterfield just can’t afford to give teachers more than a two percent raise, but education advocates say there’s still time to make some changes.
The budget will be presented at 12 p.m. today at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
The county will also hold a series of community meetings so citizens can learn more about it. Those meetings will kick off March 12 at 1 p.m. at the Clover Hill Library followed by another on March 16 at the John Tyler Community College’s Midlothian campus at 7 p.m.
Henrico’s proposed $1.4 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 aims to advance several major County projects, stimulate economic growth and provide raises for teachers.
The proposed budget was introduced at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday and is a 5.5% increase from the current year’s budget.
The Board of Supervisors will begin reviewing the proposed budget during work sessions scheduled March 16-19.
Officials with the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be announcing new funding to help Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA).
The new funding will help RRHA and retain service coordinators who help connect public housing residents with employment training, educational opportunities and health and wellness programs.
The announcement will be at 2 p.m. at the Armstrong Renaissance Community Center.
McDonald’s has added the Little Mac and Double Big Mac to help satisfy all kinds of cravings!
The Little Mac only has one beef patty with just the right amount of Special Sauce and toppings.
The Double Big Mac features four beef patties with all the Special Sauce and toppings along with it.
The sandwiches are available nationwide at participating locations starting on March 11.
