The most common and unique items left behind in Ubers

(WWBT) - It isn’t uncommon to forget things and leave them behind in an Uber.
In 2019, the most common things left behind were phones, wallets, keys and bags, and this year Uber says they topped the list again for 2020.
Here are the top ones:
- Phone
- Wallet
- Keys
- Backpack / bag / purse
- Headphones
- Clothing
- Glasses
- Vape / e-cig
- ID / license / passport
- Water bottle
Uber also released the 50 most unique items left behind:
- Mice for my pet snake to eat
- A specimen cup from the doctor’s office
- Husband’s CPAP sleep machine
- A cooler of breastmilk
- A six pack of *much* needed toilet paper
- One fake cosmetic tooth and a skin colored retainer
- An apron with the name tag “Kayla” from Krispy Kreme
- A cat paw print from the vet
- Keys with my dead dog’s dog tag with the name “Lucy”
- Lanyard that says “virginity rocks”
- A boulder
- My wife’s weed
- Meat
- A bubble machine
- A purple suede weightlifting belt with blue stitching that says ‘FEARLESS’
- An oxygen tank
- A brown bag with a Nightmare Before Christmas costume, a Harry Potter wand and a Batman game
- Cat tarot cards
- Swarovski binoculars
- A coconut purse. Literally a black & white plaid coconut with a zipper and a string, ugly as possible. My ID and all my keys are in the coconut purse
- Jiu-Jitsu clothes and a towel
- The top part of my crutch
- A bedazzled tiny tube with an alien face in it
- Bag of three stuffed elves
- Sriracha themed high socks
- Little purple box with gold dental appliance (bottom grillz)
- Diamond cufflinks
- Gray dog tent with blue wee wee pads inside
- Game of Thrones wallet
- Bag of wigs
- A black leather choker with a silk chiffon piece
- My surfing helmet
- A special magnet gift for my grandfather in Poland
- A hard boiled egg and I don’t want it back
- Mustard-colored butt cushion
- Jerusalem Bible and a church picture
- Ouija board
- Small spooky figurines
- Cornhole bags for my cornhole set
- My pants and my sword
- A bag with Uggs and some curry powder
- Purple cup with a llama on it
- Guinea pig slippers
- A food processor
- A gold colored Star Trek shirt & fake ears
- Steam mop and a box of garbage
- A Ziploc containing approximately $12.00 in quarters
- An electric servo and a gray fuel pump
- A bag of onions & a cup of yogurt
- A white remote for an implanted stimulator
