McDonald’s adds Little Mac, Double Big Mac to menu

(WWBT) - McDonald’s has added the Little Mac and Double Big Mac to help satisfy all kinds of cravings!
The standard Big Mac has two beef patties, Special Sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun.
The Little Mac only has one beef patty with just the right amount of Special Sauce and toppings.
The Double Big Mac features four beef patties with all the Special Sauce and toppings along with it.
“The Big Mac is more than a burger — over the past 50 years it has become an international icon and a consistent favorite for our fans,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation. “From the perfect amount of our legendary Special Sauce, to the crunch of our crisp lettuce and the juiciness of our 100% pure beef patties, customers know and love the unmistakable flavor of the Big Mac. We’re excited to give them new ways to enjoy the burger they love and satisfy fan cravings of all sizes with three delicious Big Mac options.”
The sandwiches are available nationwide at participating locations starting on March 11.
