Losing streak leads to winning for UVa Men’s Basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team will begin postseason play this week, as the 17th-ranked Cavaliers will take on either Notre Dame or Boston College in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in Greensboro, NC.
UVa has won the tournament title three times in program history, with two of the three coming under the direction of head coach Tony Bennett.
The Cavaliers are the two-seed in this year’s bracket.
They finished the regular season on an eight-game win streak, after dropping four out of five games in January.
Bennett says, “I think going through that, not pleasant at the time, but has certainly served the value of, ‘You don’t know, and you better battle each possession and work.’ I think comfort level with roles, how we need to play to be successful, and just slight improvements in individual players, and maybe collectively, has put us put on the other side, even though that has not been by much.”
Senior forward Mamadi Diakte adds, “That’s the reason why we’re here right now. We’re focused on those areas where we can improve. We improved them, and we got right back in the game. It’s taken every little inch of focus, to pull it at the end.”
Virginia will tip-off its quarterfinal game on Thursday at 7pm in Greensboro.
