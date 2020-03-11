Longwood University student in self-quarantine after coronavirus test

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says a student from Longwood University is self-quarantined after being tested for the coronavirus.
VDH officials say the student was tested on March 10 and the results are not yet available.
Longwood University informed students that no one else on the campus needs to self-quarantine at this time, but students who experience flu-like symptoms are urged to stay in their residence and contact their professors about any absences.
The Virginia Department of Health encourages the following behaviors to lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19 (coronavirus):
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel
Students can contact the University Health Center at 434-395-2102.
