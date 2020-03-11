Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia confirms new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 8
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — At least eight people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Virginia. That's according to announcements Tuesday from state health officials. The latest cases confirmed by the state Department of Health were one resident of Loudoun County in northern Virginia and two residents of Virginia Beach. Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.
Sniper Lee Malvo marries while serving life in prison
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo is now a married man. Carmeta Albarus is an adviser and mentor to Malvo and confirmed Tuesday that the 35-year-old inmate was married earlier this month at Red Onion State Prison in southwest Virginia. She declined to identify the bride. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad embarked on a killing spree in October 2002 that left 10 people dead and three wounded in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Malvo is currently serving a life sentence in Virginia but a recent change in the law has made him eligible to seek parole in 2024.
Virginia to get 2 new Amazon shipping centers, 1,500 jobs
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Amazon will build two new facilities in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region to help ship books, electronics and various other products to customers in the region. The online retail behemoth said Tuesday that it will create a total of 1,500 new jobs at two facilities in the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk. Workers will make at least $15 an hour plus benefits. Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said the operations are unconnected to the company's decision in 2018 to build its second headquarters in northern Virginia.
IT company to expand in far southwest Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — An information technology company plans to spend $1.15 million to open a new operations center in far southwest Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that 1901 Group will create 150 new jobs in Washington County. Northam said Virginia beat out Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia to win the project. The company will be eligible for several state incentives, including a $140,000 grant from the state tobacco fund.
SEC asks DC workers to telecommute after employee is treated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Securities and Exchange Commission employees will be working remotely for the foreseeable future after a coronavirus scare at its Washington headquarters. The agency says it was informed that an employee had received medical treatment Monday for respiratory symptoms. The SEC is the first major federal agency to use teleworking to contain the virus' spread. American University in Washington has also announced it will temporarily shift to all-online classes as a precaution. It's the first college in D.C. to make such a move, although other universities elsewhere have done so.
Trial of mom charged in toddler's death postponed
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — The trial of a Virginia woman charged in the death of her son has been put on hold while she undergoes a mental competency evaluation. The Daily Press reports Julia Tomlin's trial had been scheduled to start Monday. But her public defender said she wanted a competency hearing first, and prosecutors didn't object. The 35-year-old Tomlin faces charges of second-degree murder, concealing a dead body, child abuse and three counts of felony child neglect in the death of her 2-year-old son, Noah Tomlin. Julia Tomlin reported Noah missing in June 2019, launching a 10-day search.
New budget plan has raises for teachers, state employees
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have approved raises and bonuses for state employees and public school teachers in their final budget proposal. Lawmakers unveiled their latest $135-billion two-year state budget proposal Monday and are expected to give it final approval on Thursday. The proposal includes the state's share of 2% raises for public school teachers for the next two fiscal years, while many state employees would receive a 3% bonus this year and a 3% raise next year. Teacher pay is a hot button issue in Virginia this year, as teachers have been pressing lawmakers for significant increases.
Virginia police: Armed suspect shot, wounded during standoff
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia confirm a police officer shot and wounded an armed man who barricaded himself inside a home during a domestic situation. The Colonial Heights Police Department said in a statement Monday that the suspect is in critical but stable condition following the standoff Sunday night. The statement said the agency, along with Chesterfield County police, was dispatched to a home where they found a woman outside who had escaped to safety. Officers reported they could see a man still inside and armed with a rifle. Police said a Chesterfield County officer fired at the suspect after he confronted law enforcement and refused to comply with orders. The suspect wasn't immediately identified.