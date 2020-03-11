Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Securities and Exchange Commission employees will be working remotely for the foreseeable future after a coronavirus scare at its Washington headquarters. The agency says it was informed that an employee had received medical treatment Monday for respiratory symptoms. The SEC is the first major federal agency to use teleworking to contain the virus' spread. American University in Washington has also announced it will temporarily shift to all-online classes as a precaution. It's the first college in D.C. to make such a move, although other universities elsewhere have done so.