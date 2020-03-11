HUD will announce new funding to help RRHA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officials with the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be announcing new funding to help Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA).
The new funding will help RRHA and retain service coordinators who help connect public housing residents with employment training, educational opportunities and health and wellness programs.
The announcement will be at 2 p.m. at the Armstrong Renaissance Community Center.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.