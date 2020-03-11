How to master washing your hands in 20 seconds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Keeping your hands clean is no laughing matter, but you can also have fun while taking care of serious business.
By now you’ve probably heard it a billion times, one of the best ways to prevent infection from the new coronavirus or any virus is to wash your hands.
The thing is, many people don’t wash their hands correctly and truth be told, some of us could use a refresher.
The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.
They made a song you can sing if you need help keeping track of the time but if you want to switch things up, try the chorus from one of your favorite songs.
Here are several songs floating around social media that you could sing to pass the 20 seconds:
- Africa by Toto
- Shake It Off by Taylor Swift
- Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
- Happy Birthday song (twice)
- So fresh, so clean by Outkast
- Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond
- Love On Top by Beyoncé
- Hands Clean by Alanis Morisette
- Toxic by Britney Spears
- No Scrubs by TLC
People have even made coronavirus hand-washing playlists on Spotify.
Find your song and sing away.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.