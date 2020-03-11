Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 39 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks. Beal surpassed the 25-point mark for the 22nd time in his last 23 games. His string of 21 such games was snapped in Washington's previous outing. Bobby Portis and Frank Ntilikina led the Knicks with 20 points each. Washington's wins means the Miami Heat will have to wait at least one more day to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff berth. Both the Wizards and the Knicks are out of the postseason picture in the East.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is turning his All-Star snub into all-NBA talk. He is averaging 30 points per game this season. That ranks second in the league. Beal's latest terrific performance came when he poured in 39 points during Washington's 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks. That is the 22nd time in his past 23 games that Beal has scored at least 25 points. He said he would like to be selected by media members for the all-NBA team. But what he cares about more is trying to push the Wizards into the playoffs.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Garrison Brooks scored 20 points, Brandon Robinson added 17 points on five 3-pointers and North Carolina extended its season with a 78-56 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Armando Bacot added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Cole Anthony chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds in the win. UNC entered the tournament as the last seed, No. 14 overall, following a disastrous regular season for a school with a proud history of winning the ACC Tournament 18 times, second only to Duke's 21 titles. Hunter Cattoor had 14 points for Virginia Tech.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against Miami because of fatigue on his right side. The 35-year-old right-hander said his right side has lagged behind the rest of his body as he attempts to build strength in preparation for the season. Scherzer had made three spring training starts. He expects to pitch Sunday against the Mets and remain on track to start the World Series champions' opener on March 26 at New York. Nationals manager Dave Martinez has not announced his opening day starter.