Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is turning his All-Star snub into all-NBA talk. He is averaging 30 points per game this season. That ranks second in the league. Beal's latest terrific performance came when he poured in 39 points during Washington's 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks. That is the 22nd time in his past 23 games that Beal has scored at least 25 points. He said he would like to be selected by media members for the all-NBA team. But what he cares about more is trying to push the Wizards into the playoffs.