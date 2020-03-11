Henrico schools postpone trips, working on plan to deal with coronavirus

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools have released information about how administrators are handing coronavirus concerns, including their work on a plan should students be out of school for an extended closure.
The announcement released Wednesday morning comes after Governor Ralph Northam announced a ninth positive COVID-19 case in the Commonwealth. This involves a patient from Ashland.
“HCPS is continuing a thorough cleaning schedule in schools,” a release stated. “This includes the use of deep-cleaning disinfectants in areas with increased absences. We are also making plans to continue the teaching-and-learning process from home in the rare event that a prolonged school closure may be necessary.”
Out of an abundance of caution, all school and school division sponsored travel outside of the greater Richmond area (field trips, athletic trips, etc) will be postponed through Mon., April 13. Sponsored travel means approved and/or financially supported by Henrico County Public Schools.
The school system is encouraging families to follow travel warnings posted by the Centers for Disease Control if anyone plans to travel for spring break, which begins Sat., April 4.
At this time there are no plans to close schools as a result of the coronavirus.
“If necessary, this is a decision that would be made jointly by the school division, the county of Henrico, the Henrico Health Department and the Virginia Department of Health,” the release said. “For now, we suggest that you check with your school to make sure your contact information is up to date.”
However, if schools were to close at some point, HCPS is working on a plan to ensure students still receive their education.
“The Virginia Department of Education is encouraging school divisions in Virginia to find opportunities for students to learn from home,” the release said. “This week, HCPS is working on plans to ensure the continuity of learning for all students in the event of an extended closure. At the middle and high school levels, even though schools remain open, students who have HCPS-issued laptops should make sure their laptop is fully charged. Students should also bring their laptop home at the conclusion of each school day, and have access to their charger at all times.”
Leaders within HCPS advise families to keep children home if they’re exhibiting symptoms of illness.
- Fever: Children should not be in school if they have a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher and should stay home until the fever is gone for 24 hours without medication. During influenza season, children with a fever and other flu-like symptoms may be asked to stay home longer.
- Vomiting and diarrhea: Children should not attend school if they are vomiting or have diarrhea. Children are asked to stay home until 24 hours after the last time they vomited or had diarrhea.
The school system will continue to monitor the latest development with the virus in Virginia. Click here for more information.
