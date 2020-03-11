Henrico schools postpone trips, working on plan to deal with coronavirus

“The Virginia Department of Education is encouraging school divisions in Virginia to find opportunities for students to learn from home,” the release said. “This week, HCPS is working on plans to ensure the continuity of learning for all students in the event of an extended closure. At the middle and high school levels, even though schools remain open, students who have HCPS-issued laptops should make sure their laptop is fully charged. Students should also bring their laptop home at the conclusion of each school day, and have access to their charger at all times.”