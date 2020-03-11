Hanover teen is central Virginia’s first coronavirus case

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Hanover County teen has tested “presumptive positive” for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), marking the first case in central Virginia.
According to the Chickahominy Health District, the teenage returned to the United States on March 4 and following guidelines to stay home for 14 days to monitor conditions. He developed symptoms on March 8 and tested positive Wednesday, March 11.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a Hanover resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” said Chickahominy Health District Director Dr. Thomas Franck, MPH. “The resident followed guidelines to stay home and limit contact with others and we believe the risk to the general community remains low.”
The test is considered “presumptive” until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The patient is currently doing well and is isolated at home.
According to the Hanover Health Department, this patient does not attend Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS). However, Hanover County Public Schools will be following response plans to ensure residents are as prepared as possible.
Cleaning efforts have been increased in all schools within Hanover County as well as buses. Additional disinfectants have been added in areas where there have been higher instances of student absences due to illness.
Hanover County Public Schools says all school and school division supported trips such as field trips, athletic trips, etc. outside of Virginia have been canceled through April 13. These trips will include Washington D.C and staff travel to meetings and conferences.
If families are traveling to a country with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice such as China, Iran, Italy and South Korea, the CDC guidelines state, "Travelers should stay home for 14 days after returning to the United States and practice social distancing.”
“We are asking that all families and staff traveling to these countries strictly adhere to the CDC guidance,” Hanover County Public Schools states.
If students are staying home for 14 days, please notify your school immediately to allow the school administration to assist with getting work to students who are self-quarantined.
There are no plans to close schools at this time.
“Any decisions to close schools will be made in direct consultation with the Hanover Health Department, with whom we are in regular contact,” HCPS says. “They are the foremost public health experts, and we rely upon and follow their guidance. We are currently evaluating all possible options to help ensure continuity of instruction if a closure is deemed necessary. We will communicate any new information or changes that may be necessary as quickly as possible.”
To help prevent the spread of illness:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid close contact with others and seek medical treatment if necessary.
- If you have a fever, do not return to school until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Put your used tissue in a wastebasket. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
NBC12 is working to find more details on central Virginia’s first coronavirus case - she’ll have the latest at 5 and 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.