Gov. Northam announced Amazon will launch two new facilities, creating 1,500 jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced that Amazon will be launching two new facilities that will create 1,500 jobs.
A multi-story robotics center in the City of Suffolk will be built creating 1,000 jobs and a 650,000 square-foot processing center in Chesapeake will bring 500 new jobs.
Both operations will be launched in 2021.
Gov. Northam made the announcement and was joined by local leaders and Amazon officials at Old Dominion University’s Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center in Suffolk.
“Virginia has proven itself to be a prime destination with the business climate, infrastructure, global access, trained workforce, and talent pipeline that Amazon needs for its continued growth here,” Governor Northam said. “With an existing workforce of more than 10,000 full-time employees across our Commonwealth, Amazon’s economic impact in Virginia cannot be overstated."
Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $34 billion in Virginia through its local fulfillment center and cloud infrastructure, research facilities, and compensation to thousands of employees.
Amazon’s investments in Virginia contributed an additional $11 billion into the economy and, using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the company estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 40,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s 10,000 direct hires.
Amazon jobs offer an industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits, including full health, vision and dental, 401k with 50 percent company match and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave.
All Amazon associates go through hours of safety training and ongoing coaching and have access to continuing education opportunities through the company’s upskilling program, Career Choice, in which Amazon will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.
Since the program’s launch, over 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming, and radiology.
In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.
