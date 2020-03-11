Forecast: A little cooler with slight shower chances.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be a tad cooler the next couple of days as clouds hang tough.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower possible in the evening, especially southern VA. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%, higher along NC state line.)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Rain develops Thursday night. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10% day, increases to 50% night))
FRIDAY: Morning rain likely, then clearing, warm and breezy in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Most of the day looks dry. Only a slight chance late in the day. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Overcast with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
