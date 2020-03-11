Coronavirus concerns cause Chesterfield to cancel out-of-state field trips, school activities

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, Chesterfield Public Schools notified parents Tuesday that upcoming field trips and travel for activities outside of Virginia will be cancelled. That includes trips to the nation’s capital.
The sound of music filled the room as the Chesterfield School Board met Tuesday. Talented vocalists from Manchester High School’s Chamber Choir offered entertainment on the very day they learned they won’t be performing in a competition this weekend for high school choirs in North Carolina. It’s all because of coronavirus.
"I wasn't really happy about it,” student Justin Kite said.
A message posted on the school district’s website said effective March 11, all school supported trips outside of Virginia are canceled through April 13.
The Show Choir at Manchester High is also impacted. They were gearing up to compete at the Grand Ole Opry later this month for the Show Choir Nationals.
"The kids in the show choirs have been working since this summer preparing for competition season,” parent Stephanie Kite said.
"A lot of people in the show choir are seniors so it’s their last year to complete, so they’re pretty upset about not being able to go,” Justine Kite added.
They're not alone. Clover Hill's band was heading to Carnegie Hall. A flyer was posted on social media back in October promoting a fundraiser to help them get there.
The cancellations come as Chesterfield Schools say they’re monitoring updates related to coronavirus and want to respond to help prevent the disease from striking here.
"Part of me agrees with it because you don’t want other people to get sick…There is a serious matter about it, but I also think that we’re taking proper precautions,” Thomas Dale student Karliegh Burton said.
The school district says crews are aggressively cleaning schools and they’re coming up with a plan to make sure students continue to learn if they have to close schools. They say to expect more information from your child’s school later this week.
