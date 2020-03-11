Capital One urges employees to use caution, work from home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capital One offices located in Richmond are urging employees to use caution and work from home after the first case of the coronavirus in Central Virginia has been confirmed.
Capital One associates and contractors who have remote roles are being encouraged to work from home.
For employees who work at a Capital One building, the company is implementing additional precautions when possible to improve social distancing and reduce density inside of the office.
In the near future, Capital One will announce increased paid leave and more flexible attendance policies that will be effective immediately and in place until the company gives further notice. Capital One says the goal is to provide additional support for employees to take care of themselves and their families when sick, along with ensuring that employees stay home when they are not feeling well.
Capital One has already stopped non-essential travel and cancelled many internal events to support social distancing.
The company says they are unaware of any cases of the virus among its workers. If that were to change, appropriate site-specific steps would be taken.
Capital One is the largest private employer in the region.
