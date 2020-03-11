Atlantic 10 Tournament to suspend open locker room policy

BROOKLYN, NY (WWBT) - The Atlantic 10 Tournament will go on as scheduled, with fans permitted in the seats, but the conference is taking steps to help make the environment for the student-athletes a bit safer.
The league will suspend its open locker room policy for the 2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament, making the access hallways to the locker rooms off limits to anybody but team personnel, per a release sent out on Tuesday night. Traditionally, locker rooms were open for interviews following a cooling off period after each game. Media will be granted access to athletes during the post-game press conferences in the main interview room.
VCU and Richmond close their locker rooms throughout the regular season, so this will impact coverage of those squads very little, while still putting a safety precaution into place.
The A-10 also released a statement, saying it is “actively monitoring the status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) this week, and is in daily communication with Barclays Center and the NCAA regarding any potential impact on the A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship in Brooklyn.”
The Rams open the Atlantic 10 Tournament against UMass on Thursday at noon, while Richmond takes on either Davidson or La Salle on Friday at 6:00. The tournament tips off on Wednesday at 1:00.
