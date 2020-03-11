Advocates seek federal funding to assist homeless population

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Advocates against homelessness now have a suggested deadline of March 30 for helping the people of Camp Cathy.
Wednesday, representatives from ‘RVA Boots on the Ground’, a task force designed to help the tent city residents, came out to get information about some residents of the camp. They were joined by Richmond City Council members Cynthia Newbille and Ellen Robertson.
Dr. Arlene Simmons, one of the leaders of the task force, says 21 people have been housed so far.
However, she adds that in order to reach their goal of housing everyone by the end of the month, they’ll need funding from the city.
“I’m hearing we could use $50,000. That would help us tremendously. I can tell you that with the apartments that we have now are running from $650 to $1,100 a month. Those are the agreements we have," she said, adding that the money would go towards security deposits and the first month’s rent.
A rep for the city says that they are looking at money in the housing trust fund that could they could possibly allocate to meet the needs of the camp.
