Virginia Festival of the Book canceled amid coronavirus concerns

At its core, the Festival is a community event that brings together writers and readers from across the country and around the world. As such, we are committed to prioritizing and protecting the well being of our community, as well as visiting speakers and attendees. In the rapidly evolving public health situation, where much is still unknown about the coronavirus, we do not feel that it is an acceptable risk to hold the 2020 Festival as planned. Unfortunately, given the way we operate, it is also not possible for the Festival to be rescheduled.