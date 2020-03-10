Virginia boy and Sheetz superfan gifted free slushies for his childhood

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Sheetz surprised a young superfan with a gift that any child would dream of - free slushies for his childhood!
Dylan LaMotte visits Sheetz’s store in Lynchburg every day to get his favorite slushie and fries.
He caught Sheetz’s attention after his mother posted a video of him receiving a “Youngest Sheetz Employee” shirt on Facebook.
Dylan also waves to a picture of co-founder Steve Sheetz inside the store every day, so he decided to surprise Dylan at the store.
In addition to the slushies, Dylan had the chance to call out customers’ order numbers.
