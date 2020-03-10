Southern Living ranks Richmond as one of the best cities in the South

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Southern Living has ranked Richmond among the best cities in the South for 2020.
According to Southern Living, Richmond’s reputation is what helps attract tourists to the area. The magazine also says the boutiques, nature trails, oyster joints and craft breweries add to the city’s charm.
The magazine also listed Richmond as one of the best food cities for this year. The ranking highlighted L’Opossum’s, Mama J’s and Alewife, which also made its way onto Southern Living’s best new restaurant list.
The Fan District also found itself on Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Neighborhoods” list. The well-preserved Victorian neighborhood and proximity to shopping, restaurants and other fun venues helped place it on the list.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.