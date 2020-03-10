Restaurants taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

(WWBT) - As concerns of coronavirus grow, restaurants are taking extra precautions to help put diners at ease.
According to the Washington Post, eateries are stepping up and putting new procedures in place.
Here is a list compiled by the Washington Post of you should know before heading out to eat:
- Eateries are being advised to use fresh cleaning cloths and use a new list of cleaning products the Environmental Protection Agency says works against coronavirus.
- Delivery can help reduce your exposure to people. People who are considered high-risk at getting the coronavirus can use this as an option.
- Staying flexible is something people especially those who are high-risk - the elderly and those with underlying health conditions - should keep a distance between yourself and others, along with avoiding large crowds.
- Remember that patrons could be the ones spreading illness. According to the Washington Post, the National Restaurant Association is recommending that eateries offer hand sanitizer and tissues.
- Use common sense, ask questions if there is a concern and be observant.
