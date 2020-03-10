Police search for man accused of stealing package from mailroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the man accused of stealing a package from an apartment complex mailroom.

Police said the suspect stole an Amazon package on Feb. 8 from an apartment complex mailroom in the 800 block of Semmes Avenue.

He was seen wearing a green sweatshirt, dark pants and slip-on sandals with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

