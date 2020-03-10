Police: Man arrested after traveling to Richmond in attempt to have sex with 10-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police arrested a man who they say traveled to the city in an attempt to have sex with a minor.
Police said Peter T. Garbo, 46, of Newport News, was arrested on March 6 after officials say he traveled to Richmond in an attempt to have sex with who he thought was a 10-year-old girl.
He has been charged with seven felony counts of solicitation of a minor using an electronic communication system.
The arrest comes after the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Richmond police and Newport News Police Department conducted an undercover investigation.
No child was ever in danger.
