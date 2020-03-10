News to Know for March 10: Two more ‘presumptive’ coronavirus cases in Va.; DOW drops 7.8%; Final budget proposal; Henrico, RPS preschool registrations open; Warm, breezy day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
We’ll stay warmer than average for the rest of the week with only a few passing showers until Friday, when the rain chance goes up.
Mostly cloudy, Windy. Gusts up to 35 mph. A passing shower possible in a few spots.
Rain will be light if it shows up at all. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced two more “presumptive positive” cases of coronavirus in Virginia Monday, bringing the state’s total up to five.
One of the new cases is a household contact of a case previously identified in Fairfax County and the other case is a resident in Spotsylvania County.
The health department says the two cases are not related.
Find more information on the coronavirus from the Virginia Department of Health here.
President Donald Trump says his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll tax relief as he looks to calm financial markets’ fears over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser says anyone who entered Christ Church Georgetown on Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 and March 3 is asked to self-quarantine for two weeks from the date of their entrance to the church.
Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the novel coronavirus are waiting anxiously Tuesday for their chance to leave the vessel, even if means being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine.
China’s president visited the center of the virus outbreak as Italy began a sweeping travel ban and people worldwide braced for the possibility of recession.
Panama confirms its first case of the coronavirus. The patient is a Panamanian woman who had returned Sunday from Madrid.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 7.8%, its steepest drop since the financial crisis of 2008, like a free-fall in oil prices and worsening fears of fallout from the spreading coronavirus outbreak seize markets.
The sharp drops triggered the first automatic halts in trading in two decades.
The new coronavirus has affected global energy prices, and OPEC failed to make a production cut deal with Russia last week. Global oil prices have suffered their worst losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War.
Hopewell City Schools have been taking measures on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as information about the disease.
According to the school district, they’re sharing relevant information with parents on social media and in automated phone calls.
Hopewell’s superintendent will meet with local public health officials tomorrow.
Michigan is the largest of six states with Democratic primaries on Tuesday, and it could redefine what has become a showdown between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Some see Sanders’ sweeping promises to cancel student debt and combat climate change potentially energizing young voters but not older ones wary of his democratic socialist ideology.
Biden could do exactly the opposite with his safe and centrist approach.
Virginia lawmakers have approved raises and bonuses for state employees and public school teachers in their final budget proposal.
Lawmakers unveiled their latest $135-billion two-year state budget proposal Monday and are expected to give it final approval on Thursday.
The proposal includes the state’s share of 2% raises for public school teachers for the next two fiscal years, while many state employees would receive a 3% bonus this year and a 3% raise next year.
Preschool registration for Richmond Public Schools is now open for children who are eligible for the upcoming school year.
To be eligible, children must be three or four years old by Sept. 30, 2020, live in the City of Richmond and parents or guardians must meet the eligibility requirements.
For more information, visit the school’s website or call (804) 780-6218.
Henrico County Public Schools is now recruiting for 2020-21 Early Learning Preschool.
Early Learning Preschool is designed to provide a high-quality preschool environment for children who live in Henrico County and who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30.
For more information and a list of the documents needed to, apply online and look under “Hot Topics,” or go straight to henricoschools.us/preschool/.
For questions, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us or call (804) 328-8104.
