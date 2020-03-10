New budget plan has raises for teachers, state employees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers have approved raises and bonuses for state employees and public school teachers in their final budget proposal.
Lawmakers unveiled their latest $135-billion two-year state budget proposal Monday and are expected to give it final approval on Thursday.
The proposal includes the state’s share of 2% raises for public school teachers for the next two fiscal years, while many state employees would receive a 3% bonus this year and a 3% raise next year.
Teacher pay is a hot button issue in Virginia this year, as teachers have been pressing lawmakers for significant increases.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)