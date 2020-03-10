Mayor’s Youth Academy seeking businesses to hire youth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Mayor’s Youth Academy (MYA) is recruiting employers in Richmond who can hire youth for a six-week summer work experience as part of the Summer Employment Program.
The MYA serves youth from ages 14-19 and has grown into one of the Office of Community Wealth Building’s flagship initiatives.
More of Richmond’s youth have benefitted from job readiness training, leadership development and mentoring experiences.
Some of the employers from last year included GRTC, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the Virginia Department of Taxation and the Department of Justice Services.
“We really enjoy working with candidates from MYA,” Bente Clatchey, Summer Intern Supervisor for the Human Resources Division of the Virginia Department of Taxation, said. “It gets better every year, and we have been working with them for at least 10 years. The interns are professional, willing to learn, and are interested in going places in life. We look forward to seeing them and are hoping to increase our number of hires.”
Employers interested in creating summer work opportunities for Richmond’s high school youth should contact MYA’s Interim Program Manager Jenee Pearson (804-646-0258, Mayorsyouthacademy@richmondgov.com).
