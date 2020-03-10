Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Health officials say they have discovered two news cases of the new coronavirus in Virginia bringing the total to five. The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release late Monday the two new cases are in seperate parts of the state. Earlier Monday is said that an Arlington County resident tested positive Sunday evening. The department says the patient is in their 60s and developed fever, cough and shortness of breath after returning from international travel. Officials say the individual had limited contact with others and is recovering. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.