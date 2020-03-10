Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-VA-STATE BUDGET
New budget plan has raises for teachers, state employees
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have approved raises and bonuses for state employees and public school teachers in their final budget proposal. Lawmakers unveiled their latest $135-billion two-year state budget proposal Monday and are expected to give it final approval on Thursday. The proposal includes the state's share of 2% raises for public school teachers for the next two fiscal years, while many state employees would receive a 3% bonus this year and a 3% raise next year. Teacher pay is a hot button issue in Virginia this year, as teachers have been pressing lawmakers for significant increases.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
5 cases of coronavirus confirmed in northern Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Health officials say they have discovered two news cases of the new coronavirus in Virginia bringing the total to five. The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release late Monday the two new cases are in seperate parts of the state. Earlier Monday is said that an Arlington County resident tested positive Sunday evening. The department says the patient is in their 60s and developed fever, cough and shortness of breath after returning from international travel. Officials say the individual had limited contact with others and is recovering. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATION'S CAPITAL
Hundreds in DC asked to quarantine after exposure in church
WASHINGTON (AP) — Several hundred people are being asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first identified case of the new coronavirus in the nation's capital, now publicly identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser says anyone who entered Christ Church Georgetown on Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 and March 3 is asked to self-quarantine for two weeks from the date of their entrance to the church. The district has confirmed four other coronavirus cases.
WORKER RIGHTS
Advocates see progress on workers rights in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Advocates for low-income people say Virginia made huge strides in improving conditions for workers during the legislative session that just ended. That includes raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 per hour in January. But the business community squashed some measures, including paid sick days. Business owners argued that the economic impact could force them to raise prices and stall hiring. The changes came as a new Democratic majority took control of both the Senate and House of Delegates for the first time in more than two decades. A bill to require employers to provide paid sick days died on the last day of the session after intense opposition from business groups.
SUSPECT SHOT-POLICE
Virginia police: Armed suspect shot, wounded during standoff
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia confirm a police officer shot and wounded an armed man who barricaded himself inside a home during a domestic situation. The Colonial Heights Police Department said in a statement Monday that the suspect is in critical but stable condition following the standoff Sunday night. The statement said the agency, along with Chesterfield County police, was dispatched to a home where they found a woman outside who had escaped to safety. Officers reported they could see a man still inside and armed with a rifle. Police said a Chesterfield County officer fired at the suspect after he confronted law enforcement and refused to comply with orders. The suspect wasn't immediately identified.
CIA-HACKING TOOLS
Minor convictions for ex-CIA coder in hacking tools case
NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer accused of stealing a massive trove of the agency's hacking tools and handing it over to WikiLeaks was convicted of only minor charges after a jury deadlocked on more serious espionage charges against him. Joshua Schulte worked as a coder at the agency's headquarters in Virginia. He was convicted Monday by a federal jury of contempt of court and making false statements after a four-week trial in Manhattan federal court. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the more significant charges. The trial offered an unusual window into a CIA team that designs computer code to spy on foreign adversaries.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CPAC
Several lawmakers had contact with man at CPAC who got virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitol's attending physician's office says “several” members of Congress had contact with a person who attended a Maryland political conference and who subsequently developed the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The office told lawmakers Monday the ill individual had recalled “specific names of people he had contact with during the meeting.” It says several of these individuals "were identified and were contacted” Saturday. Their symptoms were reviewed, and the individuals are considered to be at “low risk” of contracting the disease and remain in good health. On Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar said they're isolating themselves after determining they had contact with the person at the conference.
AP-VA-DOG TETHERING LEGISLATION
Legislators pass ban on tethering dogs in extreme weather
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have passed legislation that would prohibit the tethering of dogs outside during extreme weather. The legislation would also increase the minimum length of a tether from 10 feet to 15 feet. Virginia's House and Senate passed the bills on Sunday. Gov. Ralph Northam's office said Monday that he had supported the bills and looks forward to reviewing them when they reach his desk. Animal advocacy groups say the legislation would save dogs' lives in a state that often experiences extreme temperatures and severe storms. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, pushed for the legislation for years.