Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dominik Kahun scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of a shootout and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a six-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals. Linus Ullmark stopped 33 shots through overtime and six of seven shootout attempts in his first game in six weeks. Jack Eichel snapped a career-worst seven-game point drought and rookie Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo. Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period. Ovechkin’s goal was his 48th of the season, tying him with Boston’s David Pastrnak for the NHL lead.
UNDATED (AP) — Fourth-ranked Florida State enters the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed for the first time in the history of the men's basketball program. Coach Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles won the regular-season race for the first time since the school joined the league for the 1991-92 season. The five-day tournament starts Tuesday with two first-round games in Greensboro, North Carolina. No. 17 Virginia is the tournament's second seed after surging through February. The top four seeds include No. 10 Duke and No. 15 Louisville. Both the Blue Devils and Cardinals spent time at No. 1 in the Top 25 poll this season.
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Iowa center Luka Garza is the Big Ten Player of the Year while Wisconsin's Greg Gard took Coach of the Year honors. Garza, Maryland's Jalen Smith, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Penn State's Lamar Stevens were first-team, all-conference picks by both the media and coaches. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu was chosen by the media and Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. was selected by the coaches. Gard led Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship, along with Maryland and Michigan State. Michigan State's Xavier Tillman was selected Defensive Player of the Year. Maryland's Aaron Wiggins took Sixth Man of the Year honors and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was chosen Freshman of the Year.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joe Ross, Austin Voth and Erick Fedde have about three weeks left to try to earn the No. 5 starter role with the Washington Nationals. It is one of the few areas of competition in spring training for the defending World Series champions. The three right-handers have known each other for years. They consider themselves friends. And they say the potentially awkward clubhouse dynamic is not a big deal. It seems likely that one of them will be with Washington as a starter when the season begins, and another could make the club as a reliever. The third probably will not be on the opening day roster.