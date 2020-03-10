Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joe Ross, Austin Voth and Erick Fedde have about three weeks left to try to earn the No. 5 starter role with the Washington Nationals. It is one of the few areas of competition in spring training for the defending World Series champions. The three right-handers have known each other for years. They consider themselves friends. And they say the potentially awkward clubhouse dynamic is not a big deal. It seems likely that one of them will be with Washington as a starter when the season begins, and another could make the club as a reliever. The third probably will not be on the opening day roster.