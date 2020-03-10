Gordonsville teen to be tried as adult in murder case

Scene of a fatal shooting on South Spotswood Trail in Louisa County (Source: WVIR)
March 9, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT - Updated March 10 at 8:05 AM

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville teenager accused of murdering one of his neighbors will be tried as an adult.

Seventeen-year-old Cameryn Anthony Dickerson is facing several charges, including first-degree murder. His case will be heard in Louisa Circuit Court.

Prosecutors believe Dickerson forced 82-year-old Roger Payne Junior and 73-year-old Nancy Payne out of their home with a shotgun on November 12, 2019. The teen then allegedly shot the couple, and drove off in their car. Nancy Payne played dead after being shot, and then ran to a neighbor for help. Roger Payne Jr. died at the scene.

Dickerson was apprehended in Nelson County on the same day of the shooting. The commonwealth revealed during a court hearing in February that police found a shotgun with its stock sawed off in the trunk of the car the teen was driving.

A court review is scheduled for March 31.

