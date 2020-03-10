Forecast: Warm and breezy Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll stay warmer than average for the rest of the week with only a few passing showers until Friday, when the rain chance goes up.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, Windy. Gusts up to 35 mph. A passing shower possible in a few spots. Rain will be light if it shows up at all. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower possible in the evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A low chance for showers, especially late in the day. Most of the day looks dry. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 50. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
