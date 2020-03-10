Dinwiddie Schools opens survey on 2020-2021 school calendar start date

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie County Public Schools is seeking input for the development of the 2020-2021 school calendar and beyond.
Official say this will help the Division Calendar Committee in the planning phase to make the best decisions for students.
This year, Labor Day falls on September 7, meaning the school year will start later in September if the school division begins on the traditional post-Labor Day start. This would also result in a later scheduled end date in June.
With this in mind, Dinwiddie County Public Schools would like to survey stakeholders to learn more about the opinions about a pre-Labor Day or post-Labor Day start to the school year. Because of the 2019 change to state law, school divisions now have more flexibility with setting school calendars.
To view two draft calendar proposals, click here.
The survey will be available through Friday, March 27.
