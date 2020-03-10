Deputies charge man with DUI, assaulting a law enforcement officer

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for driving under the influence and assault on a law enforcement officer.
On March 7, around 12:35 a.m., a deputy saw a vehicle swerving and almost hit the median. The deputy then pulled the car over in the parking lot of Wawa along Eustace Road.
The driver was identified as Reginald Collins, 53, of Fredericksburg. Deputies detected the smell of alcohol and said Collins’ eyes were glassy and slurred his speech.
“While field sobriety tests were being conducted, the passenger repeatedly exited the vehicle and refused to comply with the deputy’s orders to return to the vehicle,” a release said.
Additional units were called and deputies attempted to arrest the passenger but she resisted.
Officials said Collins then pushed a deputy and tried interfering with the passenger’s arrest.
Another deputy grabbed Collins and they both fell to the ground. Collins got a cut to the face and was treated.
Collins then was arrested and a search warrant for blood was executed.
The passenger, Tera Boozer, 31, of Fredericksburg, requested medical treatment and deputies said she continued to be combative and attempted to assault a law enforcement officer.
“Throughout the process, she was belligerent and repeatedly yelled obscenities and made racial slurs,” officials said.
Collins was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence, obstructing justice, assault on a law enforcement officer and refusal.
Boozer was charged with attempted assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstructing justice, and public intoxication.
