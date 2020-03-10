Chesterfield woman hopes to break Guinness World Record with her beaver collection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lori Gongaware from Chesterfield has “Beaver Fever”!
Lori has collected over 1400 beaver figurines since 1996.
The current Guinness World Record for beaver figurines collected was 717.
Lori unofficially broke that record as she had an official from the Richmond Wildlife Center come by and count her collection totaling 1456 beavers.
She says this is an exciting achievement as this once started as a joke with Beaver Cleaver but now its an obsession.
The record is currently being process by the Guinness World Record but Lori is certain that the record is her’s.
