Chesterfield Health District releases informational video about Coronavirus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As of Monday, there were more than 650 confirmed Coronavirus cases all across the country and 26 people have died from the disease that continues to spread fast.
"I'm here to clarify information about how the virus is spread, the symptoms and what we know about the disease,” Chesterfield Health Director Dr. Alex Samuel said in an informational video released Monday.
COVID-19 is thought to spread between people who are in close contact with one another when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The coughs and sneezes produce respiratory droplets that can land in the mouths or noses of people close by or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
"It’s also possible to become sick by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching your own mouth or eyes,” he continued.
To fight the spread, Samuel recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds. If you have to cough or sneeze, do it in your elbow, not in your hand and avoid touching your face.
“About 20% of those who catch it need hospital care, primarily to address pneumonia or lung infections that the virus can cause.”
It’s why Samuel says if you experience fever, cough or shortness of breath, be sure to contact your doctor’s office early and notify them of the symptoms you’re experiencing before you go in.
"Even though cases have been reported in Virginia, the health risk from the virus is considered low,” he added.
Doctors remind the people who may be at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 are older adults and those with pre-existing conditions like heart disease, diabetes or high blood pressure.
