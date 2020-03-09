Virginia’s first two cases of COVID-19 linked to international travel

Officials rushed to schedule the briefing after the state reported its first positive test result late on Saturday. The first patient, a U.S. Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir, tested positive for the virus at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda after returning from official business overseas. The Fairfax City resident was hospitalized on March 5 with fever, cough and shortness of breath and was screened at Virginia’s state laboratory in Richmond after testing negative for the flu, Schwartz said.