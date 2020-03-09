Virginia’s first two cases of COVID-19 linked to international travel

Health experts in Fairfax County are releasing few details on the state’s first two presumed positive cases of the novel coronavirus.
But they did tell Virginians that the risk to the general population is “extremely low” in a news conference that left several questions unanswered, including the name of the cruise line on which the second patient — a Fairfax City man in his 80s — traveled before showing symptoms of the illness in late February.
Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, an epidemiologist with the Fairfax County Health Department, said the patient traveled on a different ship than three Maryland residents who were the first patients in that state to test positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Egypt announced 45 cases of the virus on another cruise ship that had traveled between the southern Egyptian cities of Aswan and Luxor.
Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia all reported their first cases of the disease within the last week. Schwartz said the state and county would release few details on the Virginia patients in order to protect their privacy.
“I would like the public to know that no additional precautions are recommended at this time,” he said in a news conference Sunday, “beyond the simple precautionary measures that everyone should always take to prevent the spread of influenza and other respiratory illness.”
Officials rushed to schedule the briefing after the state reported its first positive test result late on Saturday. The first patient, a U.S. Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir, tested positive for the virus at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda after returning from official business overseas. The Fairfax City resident was hospitalized on March 5 with fever, cough and shortness of breath and was screened at Virginia’s state laboratory in Richmond after testing negative for the flu, Schwartz said.
The second patient remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Virginia’s Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services announced it was able to perform its own coronavirus testing in late March after weeks of delay. Testing capabilities at health departments across the country were initially limited after kits developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention malfunctioned, falsely flagging the presence of other viruses in many samples.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.