Virginia Union women, Virginia State men headed to NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Union women and Virginia State men still have some basketball left to play. Both teams earned berths in the NCAA Division II Tournament’s Atlantic Region.
The fifth seeded Panther women, who fell in the CIAA semifinals, will face Bowie State in Indiana, PA, on Friday at 2:30pm. The Bulldogs ousted Virginia Union from the CIAA Tournament last week.
The Trojans are headed to West Liberty to face the hosts on Saturday at 5:00pm. VSU is the seventh seed in the region and fell in the CIAA quarterfinals last week.
