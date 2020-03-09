’This is beyond our understanding’: Chesterfield couple waits to get off cruise ship with coronavirus cases

Our mother and father, who have been married for 45 years and share a love of travelling, started planning this cruise over a year ago, as a bucket list item to complete their visits to all 50 states. It was the dream of a lifetime. They never anticipated the coronavirus or the political and media games surrounding this health scare. There was no epidemic in the US when they sailed on February 21 nor were they travelling to a high risk area. Both of our parents have health concerns and need to keep medical appointments, but our mother has Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer. She needs to get home and resume her treatments. There is no cure for our mother, but the chemotherapy is prolonging her life and the time she has to spend as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Our parents are patient people, but this has gone on too long. They are frustrated, but trying to maintain good spirits, even with the lack of reliable information onboard, lack of overall communication, and, now, some undelivered room service meals. Mom is already immuno-compromised – stress, fatigue, and poor nutrition could make her very vulnerable. Just today the onboard medical team told them they were going to be in the first group to disembark and now the CDC has apparently decided they didn’t make the cut. This is beyond our understanding. Her family – her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews just want her off the ship and able to access the medical care she needs in an environment conducive to maintaining her health.

Statement from the family of Judy and David McClelland