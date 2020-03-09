’This is beyond our understanding’: Chesterfield couple waits to get off cruise ship with coronavirus cases

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The daughters of a Chesterfield couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, which docked in the East San Francisco Bay, on Monday, say their parents need to return home. Judy and David McClelland’s daughters are worried about their health.
The Grand Princess is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries, there are at least 21 cases of the coronavirus on board. Americans on the cruise ship are set to be transferred to a military base outside Atlanta to undergo coronavirus testing, once they disembark.
The McClellands have been married for 45 years, their daughters say they share a love of travelling and started planning their cruise more than a year ago. It was a bucket list item to visit all 50 states.
Judy has Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer, her daughters say she needs to get home and resume treatments.
“There is no cure for our mother, but the chemotherapy is prolonging her life and the time she has to spend as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.” the daughters wrote in a statement to NBC12. “Our parents are patient people, but this has gone on too long. They are frustrated, but trying to maintain good spirits, even with the lack of reliable information on board, lack of overall communication, and, now, some undelivered room service meals.”
The McClellands says they were told by the onboard medical team they would be in the first group to disembark.
“Now the CDC has apparently decided they didn’t make the cut. This is beyond our understanding," their daughters explained. “Her family – her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews just want her off the ship and able to access the medical care she needs in an environment conducive to maintaining her health.”
