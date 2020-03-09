Third coronavirus case reported in Virginia; all cases linked to international travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced a third “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus in Virginia Monday.
The third case is an Arlington resident in their 60s. VDH officials say the person developed a fever, cough and shortness of breath after returning from an international trip.
The first two cases were also connected with international travel.
A Marine Base Corps Quantico resident who is at Fort Belvoir was the first positive case of the coronavirus in Virginia.
The second case is a resident of the City of Fairfax, in their 80s, who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus patients. The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28 and was eventually hospitalized on March 5. The patient remains in stable condition.
“We don’t believe there is substantial risk to the community, and we are not recommending that any events be cancelled or any facilities be shut down," said Dr. Ben Schwartz with the Fairfax County Health Department on Sunday.
State epidemiologist, Dr. Lilian Peake confirmed that the cases are not related, nor are there signs of the virus spreading in Virginia.
The VDH says they are working with local, county, and state health officials to determine who the patients may have come into contact with, in the time they’ve been back from overseas.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel
