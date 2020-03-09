Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper performing at the Altria Theater this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Alice Cooper will be performing at the Altria Theater this summer as an extension of the “Ol’ Black Eyes is Back” show, which debuted in summer 2019 and continues into spring 2020.
The tour will also feature special guest Cory Marks.
Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock.
Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.
He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.
With a schedule that includes six months each year on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does.
Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real-life shocking images.
Alice Cooper will perform Monday, July 13, 2020, at Altria Theater.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at AltriaTheater’s website or Etix.com, and by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849).
Tickets start at $55. Additional fees apply.
