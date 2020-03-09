Richmond Raceway holding third annual Craft Beer Fest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Raceway will be holding its third annual Craft Beer Fest as part of the Toyota Spring Race Weekend.
Breweries from across Virginia will be attending.
Every brewery will bring two of their flagship beers with fans having the option of tasting each of these unique offerings.
Each ticket will include unlimited 4-ounce samplings of each craft beer.
The Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest will be hosted in the Covered Arena, located near the Midway, on Saturday, April 18.
Fans must be 21 to taste.
Fans can purchase a general admission ticket to the ToyotaCare 250 Gander Truck race and the Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest for $50.
Fans who have purchased a ToyotaCare 250 race ticket can add-on the Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest in advance for $30.
RICHMOND NATION season ticket holders receive a discounted rate of $25 per ticket.
A race ticket is not required to buy a tasting ticket. Individual tickets for the Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest are $30.
For more information on the Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest, visit Richmond Raceway’s website.
For more information on the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, visit the Virginia Craft Brewers website.
