Police: Suspect sought in Sam’s Club shoplift in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought in a Sam’s Club shoplift in Colonial Heights.
According to police, a shoplifting suspect entered Sam’s Club and stole two Night Owl Security Camera Systems valued at $1,000.
The suspect was captured on camera wearing a dark, long sleeve shirt, light-colored pants and a red ball cap.
Police say the same suspect has stolen security cameras from Sam’s Club multiple times over the past several months.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
