One lucky fan could get paid to watch college basketball

CableTV.com wants to pay one lucky person to partake in a basketball binge-watching marathon.
Their team is looking to hire a diehard hoops fan for $1,000 to watch 40 hours of college basketball this March.
This means making some fast cash while sitting on the couch watching your favorite sport and taking some notes along the way.
For the candidate selected for this role, CableTV.com will be sending a care package, including Sling TV with three months of Orange & Blue service, an AirTV Mini, an AirTV 2, an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, a dry-erase bracket board, and a customized CableTV basketball shirt to sport throughout the binge journey.
Applications are open now through Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.
