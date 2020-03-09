Ohio doctor accused of drugging and filming unconscious women while he sexually assaulted them

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI arrested a plastic surgeon based out of northern Ohio who is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women.
Dr. Manish Raj Gupta was taken into custody on March 6 following raids at his home and two offices in Toledo and Oregon, Ohio, according to the FBI.
Investigators say Gupta provided controlled substances to women, rendering them unconscious. He then allegedly recorded himself performing sex acts on the unconscious women, who were not his patients, in hotel rooms across the United States.
Recordings of the sex acts clearly showing Gupta and the unconscious women were discovered on electronic storage devices in Gupta’s deak at his medical office in the Toledo area, the FBI says.
Also seen in the video evidence were numerous small cameras positioned around the hotel rooms as well as a medical bag containing sex toys, lubricants, plastic syringes, and empty anesthesia bottles.
The investigation revealed that several complaints were made on two websites that serve as a forum for women’s safety in dating online and for escorts.
The plastic surgeon, who is being held at the Lucas County Jail, faces charges for illegally dispensing controlled substances, aggravated sexual abuse, sex trafficking by force
The FBI is concerned that there may be more victims throughout the country linked to Gupta. He traveled to yearly medical conferences in Cleveland, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Colorado.
Anyone with information regarding more cases potentially involving Gupta should contact the FBI via email or phone at 216-622-6842.
