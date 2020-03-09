News to Know for March 9: Coronavirus outbreak; Virginia coronavirus update; Man steals stop sign; Creighton Court victim identified; Perfect outdoor day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Unseasonably warm Monday and Tuesday with temperatures pushing into the low 70s. Shower chances return mid-week.
Mostly sunny and warm. A perfect outdoor day! Lows in the upper 30s to near 40, highs in the low 70s.
The nation’s capital and its surrounding area was dragged into the coronavirus outbreak over the weekend as a prominent Episcopal church in Washington, D.C., suspended all activities when one of its senior leaders was identified as the first person in the city to test positive for the virus.
Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and congressman Paul Gosar say they are isolating themselves after determining they had interacted at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Maryland reported two new cases on Sunday, raising to five the total of confirmed cases in the state. Virginia reported its second case.
The U.S. death toll from the virus reached at least 21 and the number of cases worldwide soared above 110,000.
Federal and state officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the cost of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the novel coronavirus.
More than 3,500 on the ship hail from 54 countries.
The Virginia Department of Health held a press conference with Virginia’s state and local public health leaders on two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia.
A Marine Base Corps Quantico resident who is at Fort Belvoir was the first positive case of the coronavirus in Virginia.
The VDH also announced a second presumptive positive case. The second individual is a resident of the City of Fairfax, in their 80s, who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus patients.
The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28 and was eventually hospitalized on March 5. The patient remains in stable condition.
Colonial Heights police say an armed man refused to comply with their orders and was shot by an officer.
Police from Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County responded to a call about a domestic disturbance around 9:00 p.m. at a home on Cedar Creek Lane in Colonial Heights.
As officers tried to speak with the man, he opened the front door, holding a rifle and confronted the police. Officers gave commands, but he did not comply, leading a Chesterfield officer to fire a single round.
The bullet hit the man, causing him to drop his weapon. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.
Police say he is in critical, but stable condition.
Police received a call about a man cutting down a stop sign at the intersection of Shannon Hill Road and Broad Street Road, as well as a physical description and what vehicle the suspect was driving.
Deputies arrived on the scene a short time later and located the suspect in his vehicle and recovered the stolen stop sign.
According to police, the man was arrested for a DUI, refusal of a breath test and felony destruction of property.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to replace the sign.
The Richmond City Council will be discussing regulations for Air BnB’s in the city.
The regulations will include paying a lodging tax of eight percent, requiring property owners to live on-premise 185 days per year and requiring safety regulations like smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.
Last month, the council pushed back taking up proposed legislation on the topic.
Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Creighton Court.
Richmond Police have identified the victim of the homicide as Keandre N. Robinson, 29, of Henrico.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Mayor Stoney is kicking off his ‘Be Wise Immunize’ campaign for Richmond Public School students on Thursday.
The campaign provides necessary immunizations to rising seventh graders.
All students entered the seventh-grader are required by Virginia law to get the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccination and The HPV (human papillomavirus).
Vaccinations will begin in March.
