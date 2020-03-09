Man arrested after stealing stop sign in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested after stealing an L-E-D stop sign in Goochland, police say.
Police received a call about a man cutting down a stop sign at the intersection of Shannon Hill Road and Broad Street Road, as well as a physical description and what vehicle the suspect was driving.
Deputies arrived on the scene a short time later and located the suspect in his vehicle and recovered the stolen stop sign.
According to police, the man was arrested for a DUI, refusal of a breath test and felony destruction of property.
Additional charges are pending.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to replace the sign.
