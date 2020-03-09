Louisa teen being charged as an adult in deadly home invasion involving elderly couple

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A Louisa County teenager is being charged as an adult in a deadly home invasion and robbery in November 2019.
Cameryn Dickerson was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder, robbery, malicious wounding and burglary.
Police said the 16-year-old boy shot 82-year-old Roger Payne Jr. and 73-year-old Nancy Payne inside of their home, and then took off with their car in Gordonsville just after 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. Roger was killed.
Officers located the teenage suspect in Nelson County after authorities spotted him inside of the stolen car.
According to the prosecutor, the teen lived next door to the couple and visited them frequently in the days leading up to the home invasion. The day before, he visited twice, saying his girlfriend was missing. He later came back, armed, to say she was found.
The teen then allegedly told the elderly couple get dressed, took all the phones from the house, and brought them to nearby train tracks, where he shot them.
Roger was shot in the face; Nancy put her hands up, which resulted in injuries to her hands and throat. Prosecutors believe that she survived by playing dead.
The teenager allegedly used a sawed-off shotgun in the crime.
Dickerson’s next hearing is scheduled for March 31.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.