Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

Virginia reshaped as Democrats put historic stamp on laws
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic legislators in Virginia have dramatically reshaped the state in two months, sweeping aside many of the state’s old business-friendly and socially conservative laws and replacing them with a broad, progressive policy agenda. Lawmakers wrapped up this year's legislative session Sunday after advancing the South's strictest gun laws, broadest LGBTQ protections and some of its loosest abortion restrictions. Democrats had not had full control of the legislature for more than two decades, and their years of pent up frustrations and put-off priorities produced one of the most historic sessions in the state's history. Many Republicans said Democrats had advanced a liberal agenda beyond what the average Virginian supports while trampling on the state's pro-business reputation.
Virginia to expand gambling options, legalize casinos
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have approved a broad expansion of gambling options in a state that's been largely loathe to embracing new betting options in the past. Lawmakers gave final approval to legislation Sunday to allow voters in Bristol, Danville, Richmond, Norfolk and Portsmouth to hold local referendums later this year to approve casinos. Legislators also have approved the expansion of slot-like machines and signed off on online lottery sales and sports betting. Gov. Ralph Northam still needs to give final approval before the legislation can become law.
Lawmakers pass bill allowing Confederate monument removals
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some of Virginia's scores of Confederate monuments could soon be removed under legislation state lawmakers have approved. The House and Senate passed legislation over the weekend that would undo an existing state law that protects the monuments and instead let local governments decide their fate. The bill's passage marks the latest turn in Virginia's long-running debate over how its history should be told in public spaces. The legislation now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam, who has said he supports giving localities control over the issue. Several local governments have expressed their intent to remove statues.
Nation's capital and region hit by coronavirus outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's capital and its surrounding area was dragged into the coronavirus outbreak over the weekend as a prominent Episcopal church in Washington, D.C., suspended all activities when one of its senior leaders was identified as the first person in the city to test positive for the virus. The Rev. Timothy Cole, the rector of Christ Church Georgetown, was in stable condition after being hospitalized Saturday night. That is according to a statement from the Rev. Crystal Hardin, the assistant rector. Meanwhile, Maryland reported two new cases on Sunday, raising to five the total of confirmed cases in the state. Virginia reported its second case.
Officials confirm 2nd case of coronavirus in Virginia
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia believe they have discovered a second case of coronavirus in the state. The Virginia Department of Health said Sunday that the second presumptive positive case involves a resident of the City of Fairfax in their 80s who had traveled on a Nile River cruise. Officials say the patient began showing symptoms Feb. 28 and was hospitalized Thursday in stable condition. Virginia recorded its first case Saturday when a U.S. Marine being treated at Fort Belvoir was found to have the virus. Virginia health officials say the two cases are not related and there are no signs that the virus has spread in the state.
2 members of Congress say they met man with coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and congressman Paul Gosar, say they are isolating themselves after determining they had interacted at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus. Cruz says he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and will spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction. Gosar says he had sustained contact with the man at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff are under self-quarantine. The office of Gosar, an Arizona Republican, will be closed for the week.
Iwo Jima hero, 96, sees US warship commissioned in his honor
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials have commissioned a U.S. Navy warship in honor of the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima, a 96-year-old war hero who looked on at the weekend ceremony. The USS Hershel "Woody" Williams was commissioned Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Williams is an Expeditionary Sea Base ship launched in 2017. Williams called the commissioning a moment in history beyond his comprehension and wished all those who serve on the ship bearing his name to be safe. The ship will primarily support aviation mine countermeasure and special operations missions.
Virginia lawmakers OK limited public sector bargaining bill
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats have given final passage to a bill that would end the state's outright ban on public sector collective bargaining and extend the right to local government workers if their locality opts in. The measure that advanced out of the House and Senate over the weekend marks a historic shift in traditionally business-friendly Virginia but a mixed bag for the workers and coalition of labor unions that pushed for the change. The measure doesn't apply to state workers. Bargaining will be allowed only if a local government or school board authorizes it with an ordinance or by a resolution.