Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland, and the ninth-ranked Terrapins beat No. 25 Michigan 83-70 to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Eric Ayala scored 19 and Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Terps. Aaron Wiggins chipped in with 15 points. Reserve sophomore guard David DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points for Michigan. The Wolverines closed their first regular season under rookie coach Juwan Howard by dropping three of four.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Miami Heat played most of the second half without Jimmy Butler after he headed to the locker room with a bothersome left toe but beat the Washington Wizards 100-89. Bam Adebayo led Miami with 27 points and 14 rebounds. The heat stopped a four-game road losing streak. Duncan Robinson made a pair of 3-pointers late in a 25-3 run by Miami that turned an 83-75 deficit into a 100-86 lead. Shabazz Napier led Washington with 27 points. Bradley Beal scored 23 for the Wizards, ending his streak of 25-point games at 21. Butler left late in the third quarter.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Caleb Homesley scored 16 points and Liberty took command with a long first-half run and won its second consecutive ASUN championship, 73-57 over Lipscomb. The Flames are heading back to the NCAA Tournament. Elijah Cuffee added 16 points and Darius McGhee had 13 as the Flames set a school record with their 30th victory. Ahsan Asadulah scored 22 and grabbed nine rebounds and Andrew Fleming scored 15 for the Bisons.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Winthrop is going back to where it almost always used to go — the NCAA tournament. Freshman DJ Burns scores 16 points, 12 of them in a critical second half stretch, to lead the Eagles to a 76-68 win over Hampton on Sunday in the Big South Tournament title game. It is Winthrop's 11th tournament appearance — all since 1999 — but only the Eagles second in the past 10 seasons. Hampton's Jermaine Marrow, the nation's third leading scorer at 25 points a game, was held to 18. He scored 36 in the Pirates semifinal win over top seeded Radford.