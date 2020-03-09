Henrico school receives $10K donation for school supplies

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico elementary school received a $10,000 donation from Burlington Coat Factory on Monday.
Burlington Coat Factory surprised Ruby Carver Elementary with a $10,000 check.
School leaders say the money will be divided evenly among the teachers so they can all get supplies for their classrooms.
“It is so exciting to have the opportunity to think of all the things that I can do with that money for my kiddos. Just basic things like headphones because not a lot of kids have headphones, glue sticks, we go through those like crazy, and even scissors,” 5th-grade teacher Meryl Butler said.
Burlington says the company has made it a priority to give back through programs like Adopt a Classroom.
The donation also coincides with the grand opening of its new Short Pump Store.
